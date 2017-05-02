Chris Soules Bought Alcohol Before Fatal Crash – and May Have Been Drinking and Driving, Prosecutors Allege

Chris Soules is not off the hook for his involvement in a deadly crash one week ago. On Monday, prosecutors filed documents asking the court that Soules’ felony charge not be dismissed.

According to the documents, they claim that the reality star was seen purchasing alcohol from a convenience store shortly before his accident and that he didn’t properly explain the reasons for having partially consumed open alcoholic beverages in his vehicle.

“Defendant’s Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss states Defendant made no attempt to obfuscate his identity. However, Defendant did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, including a determination of his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.”

Prosecutors also say that Soules did in fact leave the scene of the accident without permission before taking to authorities.

“Defendant’s Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss recognizes the Defendant was to immediately return to the scene of the accident or inform the law enforcement authorities where he could be located,” the documents state. “Defendant did neither. Furthermore, the only permissible reasons for which Defendant could leave the scene of the accident in the first place was to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities. Iowa Code Section 321.263(2). Defendant did neither after fleeing the scene.”

On Monday, the former Bachelor star’s legal team filed documents in order to dismiss the felony charge he’s facing for allegedly leaving the scene of the crash. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, Soules’ legal team asked the court to recognize that he did everything he was legally required to do following his accident that left 66-year-old Vietnam veteran Kenneth E. Mosher dead.

Mosher was laid to rest on Monday at in Madison Township Cemetery near Aurora, Iowa.

