Chris Pine Explains Why Wonder Woman Is More Than Just a Movie

The very first stand-alone Wonder Woman movie made its debut in Hollywood on Thursday night. While Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, stunned in a gorgeous red gown, she was excited to “show girls and boys all the many possibilities of what women can be and what women can do,” and Chris Pine couldn’t agree more. While talking to Vanity Fair, the actor, who plays Steve Trevor, discussed the need for a female superhero on the big screen. “We’ve seen stories told through the male prism a lot. Men are not all that smart. We tend to want to kill each other all the time, so it’s nice to finally have a fresh, female perspective with important themes.”

Chris went on to explain the importance behind it, saying, “To have a female superhero story that is about love and compassion and nurturing of life than the opposite is very important. At the heart of the movie, it’s about people falling in love and being passionate and being heroic. It’s a great lesson for everyone to learn instead of other movies where sh*t is blowing up all the time.” Check out the final trailer for Wonder Woman before it hits theaters on June 2.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Chris-Pine-Quotes-About-Wonder-Woman-May-2017-43581738

