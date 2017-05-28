Chris Hemsworth Doesn’t Seem to Mind Being the Third Wheel on Matt Damon’s Boat Date

Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are currently in Monaco for the Grand Prix, and on Saturday, the couple reunited with pal Chris Hemsworth. The trio was photographed boarding a boat, where they soaked up the sun and shared a few laughs. At one point, Matt and Luciana shared a sweet kiss while taking in the beautiful ocean view. Unfortunately, Chris’s wife, Elsa Pataky, didn’t join them this time around, but Chris clearly didn’t seem to mind tagging along with Matt and Luciana.

Chris and Matt have been friends for years ever since Chris first started acting, and just last month, we spotted them vacationing with their families in Chris’s native Australia. “Hemsworth is a great friend of mine,” Matt said during an interview with Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa. “I’m really tight with him and his wife and the kids.”

