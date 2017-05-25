Chip Gaines Is Writing a Memoir! ‘I’ve Done So Many Dumb Things in My Day That I Had Enough Material to Write a Book’ Tweet cgadmin

Sometimes bad decisions lead to good things — at least according to Chip Gaines.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share some news about his latest venture: writing a book! Capital Gaines: The Smart Things I Learned by Doing Stupid Stuff highlights the many leaps of faith the serial entrepreneur has taken throughout his life and career.

“I’ve done so many dumb things in my day that I had enough material to write a book…so I did!” Gaines writes on Instagram.

The memoir, which will be released this fall, chronicles the trials and triumphs of Gaines’ rise to HGTV fame, promising tales of his “craziest antics and the lessons learned along the way,” according to his and wife Joanna’s Magnolia Market site.

Gaines has readily admitted to taking big risks in his career, recently attributing his success to his self-confidence, which he says he would “bottle up and sell” if he could. “I’m convinced it would make me millions,” he wrote in the couple’s summer issue of The Magnolia Journal.

Now he appears to be taking himself up on his own offer, as the book claims to include tips on how to channel his positive attitude and “daredevil personality” so fans can achieve success “not only in business, but more importantly, in life.”

With anecdotes ranging from buying a neighborhood laundromat to starting a lawn-mowing service, Fixer Upper fans will surely find plenty more to love after picking up a copy, available now for preorder.

