Chiara Ferragni’s New Engagement Ring Shines Brighter Than Her YSL Minidress

For blogger and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni’s 30th birthday, she invited all of her friends to Venice. They were wearing customized Alberta Ferretti sweaters that read “Chiara.” But if that’s not enough of a statement, Chiara celebrated her special night in a shimmering Saint Laurent minidress, which was later embellished by a brand new ring from her new fiance Luca. Scroll for a quick snap of the gorgeous sparkler that shines brighter than the most luminous dress at the party.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Chiara-Ferragni-Engagement-Ring-43509351

Share

More Celebrity News: