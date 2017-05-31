CBS Shakeup: Scott Pelley Moves from Evening News to Full-Time 60 Minutes Gig

CBS News is shaking things up.

Scott Pelley, who has anchored the network’s flagship evening program CBS Evening News since succeeding Katie Couric in 2011, is now a full-time 60 Minutes correspondent. Pelley, who joined the network in 1989, will also report major stories and breaking news events across the CBS News Division.

The network announced the news on Wednesday with a statement: “Scott brought the best values of 60 Minutes to the CBS Evening News, and we thank him for his commitment to the journalism of this broadcast every night these past six years,” said David Rhodes, President of CBS News. “The milestone 50th season of 60 Minutes requires Scott’s full contribution, and we look forward to important reporting from him for many years to come.”

Pelley, 59, also issued a statement: “I find my heart filled with gratitude for the opportunity to know you, humility, in light of your sacrifices, and hope for the future of journalism because of the standards you live by,” he said. “CBS has been great to me for nearly 30 years. I’m glad to accept this assignment with continuing gratitude.”

“Scott’s work over many years at 60 Minutes has been extraordinary,” said Jeff Fager, executive producer of 60 Minutes. “So has his dedication to consequential reporting. It is exciting for all of us, and good for our viewers, that he will be focusing all of his efforts on 60 Minutes.”

Anthony Mason has been named interim anchor of CBS Evening News starting in the coming weeks. Mason will also continue to co-anchor CBS This Morning: Saturday with Alex Wagner.

