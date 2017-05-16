Jimmy Kimmel is back and ready to attack as he returns to host the Oscars in 2018, and we don’t have a doubt in our minds that the talk show host will have us on the floor laughing again. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted the exciting news Tuesday morning. “No one can throw a party 90 years in the making like @JimmyKimmel and producers Michael De Luca & Jennifer Todd! Welcome back! #Oscars90.”

Kimmel did a killer job as emcee during February’s 89th Oscars, but his talent was blurred by the biggest awards flub in history as show presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read off the incorrect winner for best picture category. BQ4N_96FEjh

Joking about the blunder, Kimmel Tweeted on Tuesday, “Thanks to @TheAcademy for asking me to host The #Oscars again (assuming I opened the right envelope).” BQ_iz3Ml2gC

The comedian also expressed his excitement in a statement released by The Academy. “Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career,” his statement said. BQgV0LqDb7F

“If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!” BQJl8NvjyD3

What do you think about Jimmy hosting the Oscars again? Sound off in the comments! BLUJOj5D-2J

The post Brace Yourselves! Jimmy Kimmel Is Hosting The Oscars Again & The World Is Rejoicing appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/photos/jimmy-kimmel-hosting-oscars-again/

Share

More Celebrity News: