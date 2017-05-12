Bow Wow Sort of, Kind of Responded to That Embarrassing Private Jet Photo Debacle

Bow Wow has finally issued a response (sort of) to being caught flexing on the ‘gram earlier this week. On Thursday, the rapper and former BET host, whose real name is Shad Moss, gave an interview to Hot 97′s Ebro in the Morning and addressed (sort of) being called out for lying about flying on a private jet when he was actually on a commercial flight. “I love it, because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness,” he said while promoting his upcoming reality show, Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. “I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE TV, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.” Well, that’s that then.

On Monday, Bow Wow posted a photo to Instagram of a private jet, tagged himself at Atlanta’s Dekalb Peachtree Airport, and told followers that he was on his way to NYC to do press for the show. The ruse was upended by a Snapchat user who caught the rapper on her commercial, not-private-at-all flight to the Big Apple, which then prompted another eagle-eyed person to do a Catfish-style reverse image search on Google; turns out, the private jet Bow Wow shared was actually a promotional photo from an aircraft company in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Yikes. The embarrassing incident resulted (naturally) in a social media meme-athon called the #BowWowChallenge, in which people posted ridiculously over-the-top scenarios of their own on Twitter and Instagram. Between Bow Wow’s “response” to the melee, plus the fact that he hasn’t deleted the Instagram post, we’re going to assume he’s sticking to his story somehow. Keep reading for video of the interview.

