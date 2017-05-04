Blogger Emily Schuman Reveals Her Number 1 Tip For Closet Organization

After talking to blogger Emily Schuman about her new Cupcakes and Cashmere e-commerce site, a project she boldly took on in addition to running her namesake clothing label, it’s clear she’s an industry vet. Actually, “blogger” doesn’t even begin to describe Emily’s career. It’s a word that doesn’t lend her quite enough credit when you consider the entrepreneur she’s become. So when we talked to Emily, we wanted to pick her brain about all of it — from the little things to what it’s been like to watch the industry change over the past nine years.

Most importantly, we appreciated Emily’s response to the Vogue blogger controversy, and her unwavering perspective that there’s a place for everyone. True, the term “blogger” has many different definitions, but in a world where girls gain a tremendous amount of followers just by smiling for the camera and tagging their outfit credits on Instagram, Emily’s carries a lot more weight. Scroll to take a few tips from the wise woman behind Cupcakes and Cashmere.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Cupcakes-Cashmere-Blogger-Emily-Schuman-Interview-43486492

