Blink and You’ll Miss This Edgy Detail of Solange Knowles’s Met Gala Beauty Look

Solange Knowles is no stranger to sporting head-turning Met Gala styles, but this year, you have to look very closely to see the daring detail she tried.

To go with her puffer-coat-like Thom Browne jumpsuit, celebrity makeup artist Lottie traced a graphic white liner down the side of Solange’s cheek and onto her earlobe. The artist used Nars Cosmetics Larger Than Life Eyeliner in Santa Monica Blvd ($26) to create the simple but stunning look, keeping the rest of the performer’s appearance minimalist.

We’re fairly certain that this is the first time we’ve spotted the ear makeup trend IRL, and we must admit, we completely dig it. We could totally see this makeup masterpiece looking badass at a music festival in a variety of different colors, like black, cobalt blue, and orange. Keep reading to see more shots of Solange’s Met Gala look.

