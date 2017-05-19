Black-ish Star Yara Shahidi Is So Cool, Even Michelle Obama Is a Fan

Yara Shahidi is inspirational. The 17-year-old Iranian-African American actress and star of ABC’s Black-ish describes herself as a “humanitarian and activist,” but it’s her actions that speak much louder than her words. From mentoring young girls to lead healthy and positive lifestyles to using her platform to spread awareness about human rights, Yara is the real deal. Read on for six reasons she’s the definition of black girl magic.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Yara-Shahidi-Inspiring-Moments-43488170

