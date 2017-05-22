Billboard Music Awards 2017: Inside Vanessa Hudgens’ Glam Session

Leave it to hair chameleon Vanessa Hudgens to go for a fresh look to co-host the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Just days ahead of her Billboard gig, the star stepped out with a brand new bob, but took her self-described “chic” cut even shorter for its red carpet debut. And PeopleStyle got the scoop on her soft, sexy style straight from her hairstylist Chad Wood.

“I actually cut her hair shorter for this,” reveals Wood of the duo’s game-day decision. (Hudgens showed off the original chop on Instagram last week.)

Referencing “feminine, French bobs” Wood set out to create a structured look that “wouldn’t take away from her natural beauty,” he explained.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Billboard Music Awards coverage.

And he says Hudgens was very hands on with the overall concept. “We were sending pictures back and forth and this was one of the looks we can up with.”

But the style session itself was very lighthearted, with Hudgens and her glam squad tuning into her Céline Dion and Cher, and breaking into dance occasionally. “We’re always silly, nothing is serious when we are getting ready together!”

RELATED PHOTOS: All The Stars at the Billboard Music Awards

To prep Hudgens’ hair for heat, Wood spritzed her damp strands with TONI&GUY Heat Protection Mist and Leave In Conditioner, concentrating the latter from mid-lengths to ends to prevent frizz. After rough drying her hair with a T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i, he misted her roots with TONI&GUY Sea Salt Texturizing Spray.

Then he continued blowdrying her hair with a round brush to ensure it was super-smooth, and added a touch of volume with dry shampoo.

RELATED PHOTOS: 10 Ways Cher Proved She’s the Ultimate Fashion Trailblazer

Wood used a 1-inch straight barrel iron to create her shape of her style, then secured the look with firm hold hairspray. Lastly he brushed through her waves and smoothed over them with a flat iron to further relax the pattern.

Summing up the polished style, Wood concluded, “I like going off Vanessa’s energy and then creating magic. She is so positive – and fun – it makes me more creative.”

And Hudgens of course thought the look was pure magic, saying “Loved it! Killed it,” before they headed off to the awards show, where Wood created several more looks for the star.

Hudgens’ cut is just the latest style switch-up for the star, who loves yo-yoing between over the shoulder and below the belly button-length hair.

“I’m an extremist,” she told PeopleStyle last week, adding that her look the evening would be the look would be “an ultra glam version of a Coachella .”

“We’ll be able to make it elevated, next-level.”

What do you think of Hudgens’ BBMAs beauty look? Share below.

Via: http://people.com/style/billboard-music-awards-2017-vanessa-hudgens-glam-session/

Share

More Celebrity News: