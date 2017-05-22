Billboard Music Awards 2017: Every Outfit Vanessa Hudgens Wore to Co-Host

Vanessa Hudgens pulled out all the style stops for her first time hosting the Billboard Music Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas, taking the stage alongside Ludacris in a slew of glittering, skin-baring outfits, including one look that channeled Cher, who received the coveted ICON award at the show. On top of giving her fresh, short bob haircut its official red carpet debut, not to mention killing it with her impersonations of Nicki Minaj and Céline Dion onstage, Hudgens stole the show with eight (!) outfit changes throughout the evening.

The 28-year-old star first hit the carpet alongside BFF Ashley Tisdale wearing a blush off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown with cutouts, big accent bows and a thigh-high slit.

Then, to show off her Dion-inspired vocals (“ is the reason I have the range I have”), Hudgens swapped out her romantic and feminine ensemble for a glitzy and glam black, nude and white sequin gown with platform sandals.

“Céline Dion is here! She’s performing tonight! I am totally freaking out,” she said seconds before impersonating her icon. “She is like, the Meryl Streep of music. I used to sing Céline’s ‘The Power of Love’ on my karaoke machine when I was like, 7.”

Next, the star wore one of her signature peak bohemian looks: she channeled her inner Coachella Queen and paired her nude belted semi-sheer sleeved dress with a multi-colored butterfly crown and nude strappy heels.

Then the star swapped out her neutral tone dress for her most colorful outfit of the evening yet: a vibrant colored geometric patterned maxi with a bold orange-red lipstick to introduce Noah and Billy Ray Cyrus onstage.

Big winner of the evening Drake was loving Hudgens’ look too. In his acceptance speech for Top 200 Billboard album, the singer said, “So tonight, I want to say — Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight.”

To introduce Sam Hunt‘s performance, Hudgens wore her first mini dress of the evening after sporting four stunning gowns. The 28-year-old looked flirty and fun in the black tulle design, sparkly pointed toe pumps and large circular swirl diamond earrings.

Next, Hudgens switched into a strappy cold-shoulder gown covered in teal, blue and white floral appliqués and teamed with sparkly drop earrings. This was right after she got teary-eyed during Dion‘s moving “My Heart Will Go On” performance.

Then the best part of the night came when Hudgens wore a version of one of Cher’s iconic silver metallic outfits, headpiece and all, right before the singer performed “Believe.”

After wowing the crowd in her jaw-dropping Cher-inspired look, the co-host finished off the night wearing classy, slinky red satin gown with blue floral embroidery at the hem, which she was wearing when she introduced Bruno Mars‘ performance towards the end of the show.

And after all her rapid outfit changes, Hudgens said she was ready to throw off her shoes and relax at Drake’s after party. “I need a drink!” she shared as she closed out the show alongside her co-host. (Relive her best moments in gif form here!)

