Beyoncé’s Best Maternity Style Moves, According to Her Stylist

dThe first thing I thought about Zerina Akers, Beyoncé’s personal stylist, is that she’s genuine. I had never heard someone speak so passionately about a partnership with a brand. But Zerina — who also works with Ava DuVernay, Yara Shahidi, and Chloe x Halle for red carpet events — is seriously excited about her new Dove campaign for the brand’s invisible dry spray antiperspirant, which leaves zero white marks on clothes. “Whether we’re on a shoot or on set, or I’m just trying to get someone out the door and onto the carpet, it’s awesome and completely useful,” Zerina told me enthusiastically.

She was just as excited to share her biggest fashion tips, both for expecting moms (aka celebrity client Beyoncé Knowles) and everyday women who just want to feel confident in their clothes. Zerina revealed everything from the perfect date-night outfit to the ultimate going-out maternity shoe, and, most importantly, breaks down Beyoncé’s best pregnancy looks to date. Scroll to become enlightened by one of the coolest, most down-to-earth Hollywood stylists.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Maternity-Style-Tips-From-Beyonce-Stylist-43462874

