Bethenny Frankel Comes Clean on Her Long-Rumored Fling with Alex Rodriguez — Did They Actually Date?

Alex Rodriguez may be girlfriend Jennifer Lopez‘s Man Crush Monday these days, but years before, the retired Yankees player almost got Real with his fellow Shark Tank guest judge.

Real Housewives of New York‘s Bethenny Frankel dished on her history with Rodriguez, 41, whom she allegedly dated back in the day, during her appearance on Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if she ever dated the MLB legend, the mother of one, 46, responded: “What is used to date mean? I went out with him on two dates.”

And as for what Frankel thought of Rodriguez’s lip-locking skills? “I honestly don’t remember,” she admitted.

The pair was rumored to have dated in early 2009 after his divorce from Cynthia Scurtis, whom he was married to for five years and has two daughters with: Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

Fast forward to the present, J-Rod is officially a couple.

In March, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez and Rodriguez had “been dating for a few weeks.” The athlete confirmed their relationship status during an appearance on The View, and the pair most recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2017 Met Gala.

Lopez — who is mother to 9-year-old twins Max and Emme — and Rodriguez have gone on tropical vacations together, dined at a slew of upscale restaurants and recently celebrated Easter as one big family with their kids.

Also on Wednesday, Frankel cleared up more romance rumors — this time with Eric Stonestreet, whom she was romantically linked to in July 2015.

“We met and decided we make much better friends,” said Stonestreet, who was also a guest on WWHL. “But she’s a wonderful kisser,” he joked.

