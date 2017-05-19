Ben Higgins Is ‘Feeling a Little Empty’ After Lauren Bushnell Moved Out and ‘Rightfully’ Took Their Furniture

Ben Higgins and his home are “feeling very similar” after his split from Lauren Bushnell — empty.

On Monday, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the Bachelor star and his fiancée broke up, and the former ABC leading man is now discussing the aftermath of their relationship.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Higgins’ new podcast, which he will be co-hosting alongside Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, he reveals that his Denver pad is in need of some furniture since Bushnell moved out.

“I’m looking at Ben’s phone right now and there’s a picture of what his family room looks like right now after Lauren moved all her stuff out. And because it’s technically her furniture, she basically took it all except for one mirror on the wall,” Iaconetti explains in the clip after seeing a snapshot of his near-empty family room. “It just screams heartbroken.”

“My house and I are feeling very similar: sad, mourning, a little empty. And so I feel like this is a bonding time for my house and I. In all seriousness, it’s really sad,” Higgins explains. “But, I do have my whiskey cart left.”

Although the majority of his family room furniture is now gone, Higgins does have a television, a bed (which he purchased in college) and a token wicker chair that he’s resorting to. Unfortunately, “it’s not comfortable,” Higgins tells his co-host: “But honestly Ashley, life’s not that comfortable for me right now.”

When Iaconetti suggests that the 29-year-old get a dog, he declines, admitting, “I don’t need anything else right now. Right now, commitments and I are staying far apart.”

“Life will be just okay,” he assures her.

In another segment from the same podcast, which was previously obtained by PEOPLE, Higgins explained that Bushnell “rightfully” took their furniture pieces when she moved out.

“I’m currently leaving here today to go furniture shopping,” Higgins said. “And it’s hard to look around my house now and know that she’s not going to be there.

“It was hers,” Higgins explained to Iaconetti when she asked if Bushnell took all of the furniture. “She did it for a Joss & Main shoot, and so it is rightfully hers — it should be hers. And that’s okay, but it’s hard now. It’s difficult to have that piece removed.”

Higgins and Iaconetti’s new podcast Ben and Ashley: “Almost Famous” launches Tuesday, May 23.

