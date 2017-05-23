Bella Thorne Catches Flight With Scott Disick Amid Dating Rumors

A week after reportedly being seen on a dinner date in Los Angeles, Bella Thorne and Scott Disick were photographed catching a flight out of LAX airport on Monday.

The 19-year-old and 33-year-old were also joined by sister Dani Thorne, who was arm-in-arm with the Famous in Love actress.

Bella has been posting mysterious flowers referring to the sender as “he” or “him” on Snapchat fueling rumors of a romance.

Disick was spotted in Las Vegas celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday on a party bus after going to 1 Oak, according to TMZ. There was reportedly a stripper aboard, or “at least someone acting like one,” according to the outlet. On the other side of the world, Kourtney was cuddling with her new beau, Younes Bendjima at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

“She is single and having fun,” a source told PEOPLE of the oldest Kardashian sister. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

After getting caught bringing a girl onto a Kardashian family vacation, Disick told Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian that he was a sex addict. “I’m a sex addict,” he said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “I’m a f—ed up, horrible sex addict.”

It was on this same vacation that Kourtney came to the conclusion that she and the father of her three children were over. “I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together,” she said on the reality television show. “I’ve learned on this trip that is that we need to just move on.”

