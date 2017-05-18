Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay Is Engaged! ‘I Am Getting My Happy Ending’

Someone put a ring on it!

Rachel Lindsay – the star of the upcoming season 13 of The Bachelorette – confirmed to reporters on Thursday that she left the show with a new title: fiancée.

“I am very much so in love and very much so engaged,” Lindsay gushed during a press call.

The 31-year-old attorney added, “I am getting my happy ending!”

Lindsay’s exciting news comes just one day after the full list of her 31 suitors was released, including an aspiring drummer, a few personal trainers and, yes, a “tickle monster.”

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Earlier this year, after earning the title of Bachelorette, Lindsay told PEOPLE: “I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love.”

Added Lindsay, who came in third on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

The Bachelorette premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelorette-rachel-lindsay-confirms-engagement/

