Baby Luna May Only Be 1 Year Old, but She’s Already Handling Her First Tour Like a Pro

If we had to pick one family who always looks like they’re having fun, it would definitely be Chrissy Teigen’s. The Sports Illustrated model and her 1-year-old daughter, Luna, are currently on tour with John Legend, and by the looks of their adorable social media photos, they’re having a blast. On Friday, the “Love Me Now” singer shared a cute snap of him, Chrissy, and Luna posing with a giant seal at the Miami Seaquarium. “Pre-show activities on #LunasFirstTour,” he captioned it. Chrissy has also been posting pictures on her Snapchat account, including a shot of Luna and her dad hanging out backstage at the American Airlines Arena.

42853043

During a Facebook Live session back in February, John revealed that little Luna would be joining him on the road. “The awesome part of this tour is my family is coming along. This will be Luna’s first tour. She’ll be there, so I won’t have to spend a lot of time away from my family,” he said, jokingly adding, “That’s the subtitle of the tour — Darkness and Light Tour: Luna’s First Tour.”

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Baby-Luna-Darkness-Light-Tour-Pictures-2017-43532083

Share

More Celebrity News: