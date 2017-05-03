Ashley Graham Goes COMPLETELY Nude In Risqué New Photoshoot

Ashley Graham has stripped down for a totally nude V Magazine photoshoot!

The curvy model bared her curves in the racy black and white photos, and in an accompanying interview, she told actress Tracee Ellis Ross how she came to embrace her body.

“I think I hit bottom around 18. I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home,” she admitted. “[Mom] told me, “No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life,’” she shared, adding, “To this day that sticks with me because I’m here today and I feel that it’s okay to have cellulite.”

Well said!

