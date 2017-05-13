Arizona Woman Allegedly Murdered by Husband Had Apologized for ‘Breaking His Rules’: Police

A 49-year-old Arizona man is behind bars this week because authorities allege he killed his wife after she disobeyed him, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from police in Buckeye, Arizona, Kenneth Eckert allegedly called 911 on Sunday to report an accidental shooting at his home. When officers arrived, they found Jennifer Eckert, 49, face-down on the couple’s bed with a single gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Attempts were made to revive Jennifer, who had worked as a teacher, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Several weapons were seized from the bedroom, according to court filings obtained by PEOPLE. Detectives tried talking to Kenneth, but he “would not provide any information as to what took place” beyond stating that his wife had been shot, according to the police statement.

He also requested a lawyer, who could not be reached for comment Friday.

Court records show that investigators allegedly recovered handwritten notes from the scene. One, written by Jennifer, allegedly details “her willingness to follow Kenneth’s rules.”

In the note, she also apologizes “for being insufficient and breaking his rules.” (Attempts to reach her family were unsuccessful.)

Another note, which authorities believe was written by Kenneth, laments that Jennifer “shouldn’t have become his enemy.”

Court records further allege that Kenneth told police he had been in the Marines and that “there are certain rules” one must follow. He did not elaborate.

He has been charged with murder in connection with his wife’s death and has not yet entered a plea. As of Friday afternoon, he was held on $750,000 bond.

