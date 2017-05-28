Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Breaks His Silence After Deadly Manchester Bombing

Frankie Grande is speaking out about Monday’s suicide bombing that killed 22 people and left dozens more injured after one of sister Ariana Grande‘s concerts in Manchester, England.

Frankie, 34, spoke out about the tragedy in a series of tweets on Sunday, breaking his silence nearly a week after the attacker detonated an explosive outside the arena.

“My prayers, thoughts, meditations & strength has been focused on those families and victims affected by the horrific tragedy in Manchester,” he wrote in his initial tweet.

He added in a pair of follow-up posts: “I echo my sisters sentiment & say we can’t allow hate to propagate hate & fear to propagate fear … but rather come together & spread a message of love, unity, & empowement (sic).”

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated the explosive at around 10:33 p.m. local time on Monday near the ticket office outside Manchester Arena, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said.

Many remained hospitalized after the attack, as officials released the identities of those killed. Among the dead are an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, and several teenagers.

“I say, as I have before, shine bright, & when evil comes 2drown out your light, 3throw shade over your beautiful soul, shine brighter!” Frankie continued.

Finally, Frankie shared a link to a fundraising page for the families of the victims, writing, “I love you all so very much and thank you for your strength during this incredibly difficult time.”

In the days following the attack, Frankie was spotted out in New York City as Ariana headed to Florida to be with family.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/frankie-grande-manchester-bombing-ariana-twitter/

