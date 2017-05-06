Archer fans, get ready. Aisha Tyler has just unveiled her new film, Axis, at the Bentonville Film Festival! The seasoned actress took her first spin in the director’s seat for the full-length feature, and spoke exclusively with us about why it is so important for Hollywood to include diverse voices.

The post ‘Archer’ Star Aisha Tyler Unveils Action Film ‘Axis’ At Bentonville Film Festival appeared first on OK! Magazine.

Via: http://okmagazine.com/videos/aisha-tyler-debuts-axis-bentonville-film-festival/

Share

More Celebrity News: