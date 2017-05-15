America’s Got Talent Returns with Tyra Banks as New Host: ‘I Am So Excited to Get Started’

America’s Got Talent is almost back and new host Tyra Banks is pumped about the new season.

In a promo for the reality competition series, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the AGT judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B — are taking a look at the talent for season 12 when Mandel stumbles upon Banks.

“Hey there!” says the America’s Next Top Model creator. “Tyra Banks?” replies a stunned Mandel.

“I am so excited to get started,” shares Banks, who is replacing Nick Cannon as the show’s host.

“Well, you’re the new host,” says Mandel before unveiling the golden buzzer and telling Banks, 43: “Hit it!”

And of course, like any of us would if we had the opportunity to, Banks does just that starting an impromptu dance party.

America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday, May 30 on NBC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/americas-got-talent-returns-tyra-banks-new-host-excited/

