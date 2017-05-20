Amanda Seyfried Goes Goth on the Red Carpet 2 Months After Giving Birth

Amanda Seyfried looked healthy and happy Friday on the red carpet of the Twin Peaks premiere in Los Angeles less than two months after she gave birth to her first child.

The 31-year-old actress flaunted her post-baby body in a slimming black dress with a deep neckline cut — the embroidered hem of the dress read “Equality.” Seyfried paired the look with black lipstick and strappy black heels.

She was accompanied by her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, whom she eloped with in March after PEOPLE confirmed their engagement last September.

Sadoski revealed that the couple had eloped during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” Sadoski said.

Sadoski showed off his own wedding band on the talk show, proudly holding up his left hand as he declared Seyfried his wife.

“Listen, she’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world,” Sadoski continued, noting that he and Seyfried, 31, wrote their own vows.

“It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be,” he said. “It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

The couple had their first child, a girl, in March. Sadoski opened up about becoming a father, telling James Corden, “I’m more excited about this than I’ve ever been about anything in my life. And I’m also more terrified about it than anything I’ve ever been in my entire ”

Seyfried and Sadoski first met while working together on the off-Broadway show The Way We Get By in 2015, and began their romance when they reunited on the set of their upcoming film The Last Word. PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in March 2016.

