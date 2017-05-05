Amanda Knox Fires Back at Donald Trump, Who Was ‘Very Upset’ She Supported Clinton

When American college student Amanda Knox was charged in Italy with the 2007 death of 21-year-old British student Meredith Kercher, her case became international news. Everyone had an opinion of Knox’s guilt or innocence.

Everyone, including Donald Trump.

At the time, Trump was a private citizen best known for helming the reality show The Apprentice. He was very vocal on social media about her saga. He even offered financial assistance to Knox in 2010, while she was still appealing the conviction

@AmandaKnox is innocent. Italian government should pay for this travesty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2011

But in the 2016 election, Knox supported Hillary Clinton’s candidacy. According to a recent report in the New York Times, Trump was “very upset” about her ingratitude.

Knox, who was acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court, is now addressing the controversy in an op-ed piece in the Los Angeles Times.

“Donald Trump supported me during the worst crisis and most vulnerable moment in my life,” she writes. “He is now the president of the United States and reportedly ‘very upset’ with me because I didn’t vote for him. Do I owe him my loyalty?”

Knox, 29, writes about the backlash she has received from Trump’s supporters since the election.

“The message was clear: Trump defended me in the past; how dare I not defend him now?” she writes. “Never mind that Trump doesn’t share my values. If I won’t endorse him, at the very least I should keep my ‘left-wing lunacies’ to myself. This conviction is both undemocratic and dangerous.”

“What do I owe Trump?” Knox muses. “A thank you for his well-intentioned, if undiplomatic, support. So for the record: Thank you, Mr. President.”

“But the more important question is, what do I owe my country?” she concludes. “Civic engagement, careful consideration of issues that affect my fellow citizens, and support for policies that deserve support, even if it makes the president ‘very upset.’”

