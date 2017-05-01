All the Best George W. Bush Impersonations: Will Ferrell, Frank Caliendo and the Former President’s Own Personal Favorite

Ever since Donald Trump took office in January, nostalgia for former President George W. Bush has been at an all-time high — and apparently the same goes for “Dubya” impersonators.

Comedian Will Ferrell revived his famous Bush impression to a standing ovation at Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend, where he began a roast of Trump with a few drags of a cigarette and a “How do you like me now, huh?”

Unlike President Trump — who has repeatedly blasted SNL on Twitter and said Alec Baldwin’s impression of him on the show “just can’t get any worse” — Bush has said he is “not at all” bothered by comedians impersonating him.

“I love humor,” Bush said in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month. “And the best humor is when you make fun of yourself.”

“Tell that to the president,” Kimmel replied, drawing laughter from Bush.

Bush told Kimmel that his best impersonator was the late Steve Bridges, with whom the president performed a comedy routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2006. “He was very, very funny,” Bush said.

Bush also revealed that he thought he had been the one to coin the word “strategery,” which was actually made famous by Ferrell on SNL.

Ferrell and Bridges aren’t the only comics to impersonate Bush. Here are three more fan favorites:

1. Frank Caliendo

2. Jon Stewart

3. Dana Carvey

Bonus clip: Carvey impersonates President Trump and former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, Richard Nixon and Barack Obama.

Via: http://people.com/politics/best-george-w-bush-impersonations-will-ferrell-steve-bridges/

Share

More Celebrity News: