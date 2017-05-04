Alexis Bledel on How Becoming a Mother Led Her to The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel has been trying to pick roles she’s passionate about since she became a mother.

The star of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday in New York City that she wanted to take on roles that she cared about.

“More than anything, I just think about what roles I take on, and make sure that it’s really something that I feel passionate about if I’m going to leave home and go work,” Bledel said. “I just want to love what I’m doing.”

The 35-year-old actress currently plays Ofglen on The Handmaid’s Tale, the 2017 retelling of the Margaret Atwood novel. Bledel, who gave birth to her son with Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser in 2015, says it was “wonderful” to play a character so different from Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls.

“It’s really interesting for me. It’s really wonderful to play characters as different from each other as I can. So it’s just a great opportunity to do something different,” Bledel said.

The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.

Via: http://people.com/babies/alexis-bledel-motherhood-handmaids-tale/

