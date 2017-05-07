Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Carmen Dances Her Little Tush Off on The Ellen Show

Alec Baldwin is an established actor, the best Donald Trump impersonator SNL has ever seen, and, as it turns out, a hilarious dancer. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, the Boss Baby star made quite the entrance when he and his 3-year-old daughter, Carmen, danced their way onto Ellen’s stage. The adorable little girl had no qualms about strutting her stuff in front of Ellen’s large audience, and she even inspired her famous dad to jump around like a big kid. After Carmen went backstage, Alec sat down with the host and chatted about his family with wife Hilaria. In addition to revealing that Carmen is definitely ready for Hollywood, he also talked about how his son Rafael already knows how to smolder for the cameras.

