Alanis Morissette’s Ex-Manager Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Embezzling Millions from the Singer

Alanis Morrissette‘s ex-manager was sentenced to six years in prisonon Wednesday for embezzling millions from the singer.

Johnathan Schwartz pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He admitted to stealing over $5 million from Morissette, as well as an additional $1.7 million from two other unnamed clients.

According to the Associated Press at the time, the incidents occurred between May 2010 and January 2014, with Schwartz falsely listing the criminal withdrawals as “sundry/personal expenses.” When first questioned about the mismanagement by prosecutors, he initially claimed that he had invested in an illicit marijuana growing business.

Schwartz will serve six years in prison along with $8.65 million in restitution, Variety reports. He will report for his prison sentence on July 11.

The 47-year-old wept and apologized during the court hearing Wednesday, saying he took full responsibility for his behavior, according to The Chicago Tribune.

“I alone am responsible for the devastation,” he said, adding: “I will spend the rest of my life asking for forgiveness.”

The Tribune reports Schwartz could have faced more than 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty, but Judge Dolly Gee suggested a sentencing guideline around five to six years.

Morissette urged a harsher sentence in a victim statement at the hearing, the newspaper reports, saying he had stolen her trust and money.

“He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner,” she said.

Via: http://people.com/music/alanis-morissette-ex-manager-sentenced-prison/

