Adriana Lima Breaks Silence Regarding Matt Harvey Rumors: ‘There Is Always Two Sides of the Coin’

Adriana Lima broke her silence regarding rumors that she was to blame for ex Matt Harvey‘s suspension from the Mets.

Harvey, a pitcher for the New York Mets, recently made headlines when he received a three-game suspension for failing to show up for last Saturday’s game. The New York Post reported this was due to a night of drinking after the athlete discovered his ex Lima has stepped out New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, whom she dated earlier this year.

“It’s completely my fault,” Harvey, 28, had told reporters Tuesday of missing the game, without addressing the Lima connection. “I put myself in a bad place to be ready for showing up for a ballgame, and that is my responsibility. I take full blame for that.”

For her part, the 35-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel kept quiet about the rumors until Saturday, when she responded to a commenter on her Instagram.

“You ruined the Mets season go away,” the critic commented in response to a feminist quote she shared on the weekend. Lima tagged the user back and replied, “no I did not. There is always two sides of the coin. Only 1 has been heard.”

She had also posted another quote on Instagram from St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday — a day after Harvey’s public apology — which she captioned “responsibility equals the love on what you do.”

While Saturday was the first time Lima had addressed the situation, a source close to the model told PEOPLE earlier this week that she shouldn’t be to blame for Harvey’s situation.

“It’s a stretch to say that she’s responsible for his recent behavior and career choices,” the source said.

RELATED VIDEO: Adriana Lima: ‘I Feel More Beautiful Than Ever’ at 35

Lima and Harvey were first spotted out together in March, when they were reportedly seen smooching during a waterfront dinner at the River Yacht Club in Miami. The pair then packed on the PDA the following month while attending a boxing championship at the Barclays Center in New York City on April 22.

Just nine days later, Lima — who has two children with basketball player ex Marko Jaric — was spotted stepping out with Edelman for Rihanna‘s Met Gala afterparty. The Post reports that the pair were “flirty” at the event, and that Lima stopped following Harvey on Instagram after the bash.

Via: http://people.com/style/adriana-lima-breaks-regarding-matt-harvey-rumors/

Share

More Celebrity News: