Adam Scott’s Reaction to Finally Meeting His Hero, Mark Hamill, Is So Freakin’ Cute

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, a young Adam Scott invited his hero, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, to his second birthday party. While sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel Live with temporary host Kristen Bell on Thursday night, the Big Little Lies star explained that although Mark never showed up, his love for the actor has never waned. Then, in the middle of their conversation, the Star Wars theme music blasted through the studio, and Luke Skywalker himself strolled on stage. If you need a reason to smile today, Adam’s incredibly cute reaction to seeing him in the flesh for the first time should do the trick.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Adam-Scott-Meeting-Mark-Hamill-Jimmy-Kimmel-May-2017-43505803

