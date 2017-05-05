A Restaurant Offered Liam Neeson Free Food . . . and He Actually Showed Up

Liam Neeson may be a huge Hollywood star, but even he can’t resist a little free food once in a while. After Big Star Sandwich Co. in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, got wind that the actor was in town filming his new movie Hard Powder, they decided to try to entice him to stop by with the promise of free food. Employees Kyle Gus and Serge Patoka put two signs outside of their shop on Tuesday morning, one that read “Liam Neeson eats here for free” and the other that read “Come in and get Taken by our sandwiches.” After hearing about their hilarious promise, the father of two decided to casually drop in that afternoon. Big Star’s director of operations, Alex Johrden, said the employees couldn’t believe it when they saw the actor walk through the door. And even though he didn’t end up getting a sandwich, he did pose for an epic photo with Kyle and Serge with one of the signs. “Holy f**k, it worked! #LiamNeeson,” Big Star captioned it on its Facebook page. “As you can see in the photo, they’re about as stoked as they’ve ever been in their lives,” Alex continued. Um, we would be too.

