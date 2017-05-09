9 Ways You Can Make Your Wedding Millennial Pink

With millennial pink becoming all the rage, we’re predicting brides will follow suit and bring the trend to life in their nuptials. If you’re unfamiliar with the shade, it’s not as bright as Barbie would like but not as dull as Grandma’s guest room, making it a fun and elegant palette option for weddings. It doesn’t come off as tacky as you’d imagine and it’s actually a versatile color that can be widely incorporated without appearing childish. See some inspiration ahead!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Millennial-Pink-Wedding-Ideas-43496103

Share

More Celebrity News: