9 Surprising Gifts Kate Middleton and Prince William Received on Their Wedding Day

It’s been six years since Kate Middleton and Prince William wed in a lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London. Between the pair’s tear-jerking wedding vows and Kate’s stunning Alexander McQueen gown, there were so many beautiful moments. One thing we didn’t see, though, was the couple opening presents. From a tandem bike to a furry friend, read on to find out what gifts Will and Kate received on their big day.

39818442

A Cocker Spaniel. Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gifted the couple their beloved pet dog, Lupo. The 6-year-old Cocker Spaniel is the offspring of Michael and Carole Middleton’s dog Ella, and he even appeared in both Prince George’s first and second official family portraits.

Shoes. While it’s unclear what type of shoes they were, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave Kate three pairs.

Earrings. Kate’s parents presented the bride with a pair of pear-shaped diamond drop earrings by Robinson Pelham. The design was inspired by her family’s new crest.

A tandem bike. London’s mayor Boris Johnson gifted the couple the bike. “I look forward to seeing the newlyweds on tandem wheels as they start their new life in Anglesey,” he told a crowd at Trafalgar Square.

A painting. An Indian artist from Amritsar painted a portrait of the pair as a wedding gift from the city.

A song. Even though George Michael did not attend the royal affair, the late singer recorded a cover Stevie Wonder’s 1972 ballad “You and I” in honor of Will and Kate’s big day.

A Land Rover. It’s still not clear who gave the couple the Mountain Rescue Team vehicle, but Will and Kate ended up holding a drawing at Clarence House for the SUV, and donated it the Patterdale team in the Lake District, who then gifted the wheels to the Glossop Mountain Rescue Team.

A Russian lacquered box. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev reportedly sent Will and Kate a lacquered box decorated with a 19th century Moscow Winter scene for their wedding.

A charitable gift fund. The pair asked for donations in lieu of wedding gifts and set up the Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund. According to St. James’s Palace, it generated $1.7 million and included 26 different charities.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kate-Middleton-Prince-William-Wedding-Gifts-43397686

Share

More Celebrity News: