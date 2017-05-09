9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50

Packing for a weekend away can be stressful, which is why snagging a do-it-all palette saves time, energy, and space. You don’t have to make choices. You can have your shimmery champagne and smoky bronze, too. We combed through Sephora to pick out the best palettes hitting shelves this season. The best part is they’re all under $50, so your budget will stay in good shape.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Summer-Makeup-Palettes-From-Sephora-2017-43517249

