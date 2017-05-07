7 Models Reveal Their Go-To Dry Shampoos For Looking Fresh Off Duty

Washing your hair every day? Ain’t nobody got time for that. Especially models, who are constantly galivanting around the city for casting calls, fittings, photo shoots, and fashion shows. Their hair still needs to be fab, though, as looking good is literally part of their job description. That’s where the ol’ dry shampoo comes in handy.

For recommendations on the best products, we went backstage at NYFW and asked models with gorgeous hair what they were using in between shampoo days. Model or not, we can all relate to not having time for a proper shampoo and blow dry but still wanting our hair to look – and smell – amazing. Here’s what they shared with us.

43130440

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/What-Dry-Shampoo-Do-Models-Use-43130375

Share

More Celebrity News: