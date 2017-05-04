4 Quick Facts About Pippa Middleton’s Husband, James Matthews

Pippa Middleton wed her longtime boyfriend, James Matthews, in May 2017. While it’s only been a few weeks since they tied the knot, we thought it would be good to know a little more about the man who married Kate Middleton’s little sister. Here are the biggest things to know about Pippa’s husband.

43564525

He started his own business. James is the chief executive of Eden Rock Capital Management Group, a hedge fund he started more than a decade ago. The financier named the company after the hotel he and his parents own in St. Barts. It’s one of the top 100 hotels in the world, and Pippa and her family often vacation there.

He went to the same school as Prince William and Prince Harry. Just like the two princes, Tom Hiddleston, and Eddie Redmayne, James attended Eton College (an all-boys English boarding school), though he was a few grades ahead of them. The school was founded by Henry VI in 1440.

He loves sports. The 41-year-old is frequently spotted on ski trips with Pippa, and in September 2015, the entrepreneur participated in a 47-mile Otillo swimrun in Sweden with Pippa and her younger brother, James. The pair also completed the Birkebeiner 54-kilometer cross-country ski course in Norway in March 2015.

His brother is a reality TV star. James’s younger brother, Spencer, stars in the British reality show Made in Chelsea, and he’s also appeared on the UK show I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here!

Sadly, James’s older brother, Michael, died after becoming the youngest Brit to climb Mount Everest at age 22 in 1999. His family created the Michael Matthews Foundation to provide education to children in remote areas and carry on his legacy.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Who-Pippa-Middleton-Fiance-43414545

Share

More Celebrity News: