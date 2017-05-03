3 Lunge Variations Perfect For Toned Legs and a Perky Butt!

When people say the word “lunge” at the gym, it’s usually met with groans. It may not be your favorite exercise, but if there’s one move that can really jump-start your weight-loss efforts and target your legs and butt, it’s the lunge. But before you start just lunging around all over the place, there are some variations to this great move that you’ll want to try for faster results.

43519603

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Best-Lunge-Variations-43532257

Share

More Celebrity News: