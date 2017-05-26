26 Adorable Beauty Products to Pick Up on Your Next Forever 21 Trip

You probably already head to Forever 21 when you want affordable and on-trend clothes, but you might be neglecting one of the best areas of the store: the beauty section. The fast-fashion retailer has been seriously upping its beauty game in recent years, adding sheet masks, K-beauty products, and affordable brands that you already love (like NYX and E.L.F.!) to its selection.

Recently, there have even been rumors of the chain considering opening free-standing beauty stores, solidifying the brand’s foray into beauty girls’ hearts. Next time you’re heading to your favorite store, don’t overlook the goodies ahead.

