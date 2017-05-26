2017 Cannes amfAR Gala: Inside Details on the Star-Studded Bash

Hollywood’s A-list descended on the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Thursday for the Golden Age of Hollywood-themed amfAR gala to cap off yet another event-filled Cannes Film Festival.

After their many photo-ops on the glamorous red carpet, actors, musicians and a bevy of supermodels made their way inside the fabled French Riviera venue to raise funds for AIDS research programs.

Leonardo DiCaprio arrived with BFF Tobey Maguire and David Beckham, both of whom were seated at the newly-single actor’s table. Bella Hadid, who wore a sheer Ralph & Russo gown, was spotted making her way to DiCaprio’s table.

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid also walked in the annual Cinema Against AIDS runway show alongside model pals Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk, Karolina Kurkova and Irina Shayk, who attended sans Bradley Cooper. The entire collection of dresses that was showcased were auctioned off for 3 million euros, which is approximately $3.36 million.

Other celebrities in attendance were Adrien Brody, Uma Thurman and her 15-year-old son Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, Lindsay Lohan, Eva Longoria (in Elie Saab), Tracee Ellis Ross (in Jenny Packham), Dustin Hoffman, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain (in Prada), Diane Kruger (in Alexander McQueen) and Nicole Kidman (in Chanel).

As for live music, Diana Ross belted out her hits “I’m Coming Out” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” as well as her famed rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Rita Ora debuted her new single, “Your Song,” which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran. Nicki Minaj and DNCE also performed.

Chris Tucker helped auction things off, including a collection of classic Hollywood portraits for around 2 million euros ($2,240,700). A chance to play soccer against Beckham sold for 350,000 euros ($392,000), which was the same amount Christoph Waltz auctioned off a five-day trip to meet the Dalai Lama. In addition, a 1958 Jaguar XK150 was sold for 600,000 euros (approximately $671,000).

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/cannes-amfar-gala-2017-inside-details/

