200 Looks That Are Big on Style, Low on Effort, Because Summer’s Coming

We’re hoping for sunny days in our future and plotting for the Summer’s wardrobe change-ups. Sure, we’ve carried over some of our go-to Spring pieces this season, but we’re craving clever new style solutions for the toasty temperatures coming our way.

So we’re looking to the streets for some inspiration from both everyday women and street style stars. Think bold prints and colors, retro influences, and the easiest way to wear breezy wide-leg pants, all styled in a way that’s simple to try yourself. So whether you’re in need of some office-appropriate inspiration or looking for ideas on what to pack for an upcoming vacation, it’s all right here. Read on to kick-start your outfits and make this Summer your most fashionable ever.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Best-Summer-Street-Style-23354047

