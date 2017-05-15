15 Color-Changing Mood Rings For Grown-Ass Women

If you were alive in the ’90s, you most likely had a mood ring at some point. Even though they weren’t always the cutest piece of jewelry (remember those thick color-changing silver bands?), they were so damn cool for some reason. A ring that can detect how I’m feeling right now? Amazing! Well, not exactly since they’re heat-sensitive, but they’re still awesome nonetheless.

Today’s mood rings are definitely more on trend with current styles. Solitaire mood stones have replaced the color-changing bands we’ve known and loved. They’re beautiful, fashionable, and nostalgic! Check out 15 mood rings for adults.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Adult-Mood-Rings-43504605

Share

More Celebrity News: