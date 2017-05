If you are a newbie at natural hair, chances are you’ve drowned yourself in such a colossal amount of information that you have no idea where to start. And while there are a lot of dos to discover, don’ts are much easier to remember in order to have the curly crown you’ve always dreamed of. Here are 12 mistakes to avoid when going natural.

42992643

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Natural-Hair-Mistakes-43515912

Share

More Celebrity News: