12 Brides Went Ombré on Their Wedding Dresses — and With Stunning Results

White wedding gowns are traditional and beautiful, but for ladies seeking that unexpected wow factor, they’ll want to go ombré. Many brides have worn colored dresses before, but ombré, or dip-dye as Pinterest calls it, is slightly different. Instead of the entire dress being one color, only the bottom portion of it is dyed. The color intensity ranges from light (we dubbed it the watercolor effect) to dark, though blue and pink seem to be among the most popular shades.

Given that color was big on the runway for Fall 2017, designers will be quick to adopt the trends for their bridal collections. In fact, dip-dye dresses are plentiful now. Read on to see women who have worn them IRL in stunning snaps. They might convince you to ditch that white wedding dress for good.

37934459

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/Ombre-Wedding-Dress-Trend-43506464

Share

More Celebrity News: