10 Crazy Quinceañera Surprise Dances That Will Put Yours to Shame

The whole idea of a surprise dance at a quinceañera is to shock your guests with whatever routine you come up with (and practice for hours) with your honor court. And while we are not usually invited to many quinces anymore, the internet delivers if like us you’re looking for a few cool videos.

From being transported to the 1920s to a classic damas and chambelanes waltz dance, these could serve as serious inspiration for your little sister or daughter or provide you with a few minutes of fun.

40516344

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Best-Quinceanera-Surprise-Dances-43378617

Share

More Celebrity News: