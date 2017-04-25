Zayn Malik Wishes Gigi Hadid a Happy Birthday: “My Everything”

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Apr 23, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Gigi Hadid was showered with love from everyone in her life when she celebrated her 22nd birthday on Sunday. The stunning model shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, giving her a sweet kiss as she held up a birthday cake that said, “Happy birthday Gigi.” A few hours later, Zayn posted a photo of his own on Instagram, captioning another snap of their PDA, “happy birthday to my everything ❤️.” The two, who started dating in November 2015, have never been shy about showing off their chemistry for the cameras. In addition to Gigi starring in Zayn’s music video for “Pillowtalk,” the two frequently attend events together and share personal photos of their romance on social media. While Gigi’s pal Taylor Swift wasn’t in any of the birthday photos, we have a feeling the model blasted the singer’s hit “22″ on repeat all day.

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 23, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

