Zachary Quinto Mourns the Death of His Dog: “In Loving Him I Learned to Love Myself”

Zachary Quinto is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Noah, who passed away earlier this week. The Star Trek actor shared the sad news on Instagram on Thursday. Along with a cute photo of the two, Zachary penned a touching tribute that reads as follows:

“anyone who has ever truly known me in the last 14 years has known this true prince. noah has been by my side through up and down. thick and thin. feast and famine. in loving him i learned to love myself more fully. he taught me compassion and patience and generosity… and oh how he made me laugh. he made friends wherever he went. his spirit was pure. his love was legend. i am a better person for having had him in my life. but tonight we had to let him go. surrounded by love he went to sleep. and may he forever rest in peace.”

Zachary’s longtime partner, Miles McMillan, also penned an emotional note, writing, “We had to say good bye to our dear sweet Noah last night. He was surrounded by love flowers and music. I’ll always remember his big grin and how happy he always was to get a little lovin.” Zachary rescued Noah from a shelter 14 years ago, and later turned their adoption story into a short film, Dog Eat Dog, in 2012.

