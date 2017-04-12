Your Festival Season Starts and Ends With These Essentials

Festival season‘s here, and you want to make sure your outfit feels unique. You’re not just another boho babe in a ’70s maxi dress, you’re stylish and cool. You pair your flouncy striped set with sporty sandals or slides, and you strap a fanny pack around your waist in the most updated style. Here we’ve gathered a wide range of essentials for you that you can keep in rotation all season long, from Coachella to Bonnaroo and beyond. You won’t regret investing in a single one of them.

40654921

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/What-Wear-Music-Festival-36996502

Share

More Celebrity News: