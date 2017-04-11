Your Favorite Dems Are Going on a Cross-Country Tour — Bernie Sanders Included!

On April 17, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will hit the road with Bernie Sanders and other notable leaders of the party for a cross-country tour to visit purple and red states, all in the name of some good ol’ grassroots activism. Aptly called the “Come Together and Fight Back” tour, it will make stops in Kentucky, Arizona, Florida, Maine, Utah, Montana, Nebraska, and Nevada, the last of which was the only state of that bunch to vote blue in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders and Perez summed up exactly why such a tour is vital during the current political climate. “At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and a shrinking middle class, we need a government which represents all Americans, not just Wall Street, multi-national corporations and the top 1 percent,” they said in a statement, according to USA Today. “Regardless of where they live or their political affiliations, most people understand that it is absurd for Republicans in Congress to support huge tax breaks for billionaires while pushing for cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.”

On April 7, Chairman Perez advertised the tour on Twitter, where he encouraged his followers to take part in the action. If you’re interested in getting involved, be sure to check out the official website for the Democratic party for more information.

So glad that my friend @BernieSanders will be joining me on this cross country tour. We want to see you there: https://t.co/AxKB7DZXK9

— Tom Perez (@TomPerez) April 7, 2017

